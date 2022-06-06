WASHINGTON (June 6, 2022)— Federal prosecutors on Monday announced five Proud Boys leaders are facing felony charges over their involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, longtime chairman of the extremist group Proud Boys, was indicted on a new federal charge of seditious conspiracy along with four top lieutenants, Dominic Pezzola, Ethan Nordean, Joe Biggs, and Zachary Rehl. The defendants were previously indicted in March with conspiring to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Stephen A. Saltzburg is a professor of law and former Justice Department official. He has previously called the DOJ’s efforts involving the riot of Jan. 6 “the largest investigation of criminal acts in the history of the country.” Professor Saltzburg is available for commentary on the indictments of seditious conspiracy.