WASHINGTON (Aug. 19, 2022)— On Friday a federal appeals court ordered the release of a secret Justice Department memo discussing whether President Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. A redacted version of the memo was released last year but parts were left under seal. The court held release of the memo for a week so the Justice Department can decide whether to appeal.

Stephen A. Saltzburg is a professor of law and a former Justice Department official. Professor Saltzburg is available for commentary on court’s decision to release the memo.