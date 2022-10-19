Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 19, 2022)— On Tuesday a federal jury in Alexandria, VA found Igor Danchenko — a private researcher who was a primary source for a 2016 dossier of allegations about former president Donald Trump’s ties to Russia — not guilty of lying to the FBI about where he got his information. In 2019 Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham as special counsel to review the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign in 2016. Durham personally argued much of the government’s case against Danchenko. The acquittal is another blow for special counsel Durham, who has lost the two cases that have gone to trial as part of his three year investigation. In May, cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann was acquitted on a charge that he lied to the FBI in 2016 while acting on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Stephen A. Saltzburg is a professor of law and former Justice Department official. He is available to comment on the Durham-led prosecutions.