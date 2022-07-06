WASHINGTON (July 6, 2022)— Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone will testify Friday morning to the House Select Committee investigating the events of Jan. 6. The committee issued the subpoena last week after testimony from former aide to White House Chief of Staff Cassidy Hutchinson revealed that Cipollone repeatedly tried to prevent President Trump from marching to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Catherine J. Ross is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School. She specializes in constitutional law with particular emphasis on the First Amendment. She is the author of A Right to Lie? Presidents, Other Liars, and the First Amendment. Professor Ross is available for commentary about the House Jan. 6 Select Committee’s work.