WASHINGTON (March 10, 2022) —Today, Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, expressed support for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and professor of Law at GW Law. Her work focuses on national security, human rights, the law of armed conflict, and foreign affairs privatization.



In regard to the Vice President’s calls to investigate Russia for war crimes, Dickinson said this:

Russia appears to be targeting civilians in a brutal way, which would constitute war crimes. For example, the attack on the maternity hospital was utterly barbaric, as is their reported use of cluster munitions in civilian areas, including at hospitals and schools. The VP's call for war crimes investigations is a step in the right direction because it shows that criminal accountability for atrocities, including the work of the ICC, is in the U.S. interest.

