WASHINGTON (April 19, 2022)—On April 25, the Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, also known as the “praying coach” case as it involves a former football coach, Joseph Kennedy, who led the team to pray on the school’s football field. While Supreme Court precedent holds that government officials, including public school teachers, may not pressure students into religious activities, the Court’s decision to hear this case may become a challenge to the Establishment Clause.

Robert Tuttle is the David R. and Sherry Kirschner Berz Research Professor of Law and Religion at the George Washington University Law School.

Ahead of April 25 oral arguments Tuttle said this about Kennedy v. Bremerton School District: