WASHINGTON (Oct. 27, 2022)— On Monday the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. Harvard College, a seminal case that may settle whether colleges/universities may use race as a factor in admissions, potentially striking a blow to affirmative action. Backed by conservative donors, Edward Blum created the group, Students for Fair Admissions, in order to challenge the admissions policies of both Harvard and the University of North Carolina. In his lawsuit against Harvard, Blum alleges the school’s admissions process violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by discriminating against Asian American applicants in favor of white applicants.

Alan B. Morrison is the Dean for Public Interest and Public Service Law and a constitutional law expert. Professor Morrison has submitted an amicus brief in the case and written against the legacy preferences Harvard uses as well pointing out that colleges need to look at all their admissions preferences, not just for legality but also as a matter of policy. He participated in GW Law’s recent preview of the Supreme Court’s October term where he discussed the case.

He is available to offer commentary on the upcoming case, particularly about the effects of legacy preferences compared to race.