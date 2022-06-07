WASHINGTON (June 6, 2022)— On Thursday night at 8 p.m. the House Select Committee will hold a series of televised hearings to present a broad overview of the panel's 11-month investigation of the events at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The hearings will feature a combination of information from the over 1,000 interviews the Committee has already conducted, along with live witnesses, pretaped interviews and previously unseen video footage.

Catherine J. Ross is a professor of law at the George Washington University Law School. She specializes in constitutional law with particular emphasis on the First Amendment. She is the author of A Right to Lie? Presidents, Other Liars, and the First Amendment. Professor Ross is available for commentary before, during and immediately after Thursday’s hearing.

Stephen A. Saltzburg is a professor of law and a former Justice Department official. He has called the DOJ’s efforts involving the riot of Jan. 6 “the largest investigation of criminal acts in the history of the country.” Professor Saltzburg is available for commentary before, during and immediately after Thursday’s hearing.

