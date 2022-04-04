WASHINGTON (April 4, 2022)—On April 3 the Ukrainian prosecutor-general said the bodies of 410 civilians had been found near Kyiv. On Monday the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said the discovery of an additional 100 dead civilians found buried in mass graves in in the Ukrainian town of Bucha “raise serious and disturbing questions about possible [Russian] war crimes, grave breaches of international humanitarian law and serious violations of international human rights law."

George Washington University professors are available to discuss potential war crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.

Rosa Celorio is the Burnett Family Associate Dean and Professorial Lecturer for International and Comparative Legal Studies. She directs the International and Comparative Law program at GW Law School, and teaches the courses International Human Rights of Women, Regional Protection of Human Rights, and Fundamental Issues in US Law. She is the author of the recently published Women and International Human Rights in Modern Times: A Contemporary Casebook. She can discuss international law and war crimes prosecutions.

Laura A. Dickinson is the Oswald Symister Colclough Research Professor of Law and Professor of Law at The George Washington University Law School. Her work focuses on national security, human rights and the law of armed conflict. She can discuss why Russia’s violations of international law.

Daina Stukuls Eglitis, associate professor of sociology and international affairs, specializes in the experience of women during the Holocaust, World War II, and post-Soviet Eastern Europe. Professor Eglitis is able to delve into the past and present risks to women in war zones and atrocities committed against women by Russian troops in previous conflicts.

