GW’s Program on Extremism Tracking Criminal Cases Linked to the Attack on Capitol Hill

George Washington University
15-Jan-2021 5:30 PM EST, by George Washington University
Newswise — WASHINGTON (Jan. 15, 2021)The George Washington University Program on Extremism has launched a project that is tracking individuals charged with crimes related to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the latest analysis, 54 individuals have been charged in federal court. They are, on average, 43 years old and from about 24 states and the District of Columbia.

“The tracker will be continuously updated as more individuals are charged with criminal activities related to the attack and as new records are introduced into the criminal justice system,” Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the Program on Extremism, said.

The GW Program on Extremism provides analysis on issues related to violent and non-violent extremism, both abroad and in the United States. The researchers have produced reports on ISIS, as well as the rise of white supremacist groups. After a more detailed analysis of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the team hopes to provide specific recommendations that policymakers can use to combat such attacks in the future.

To find out more about the tracker, click here.

-GW-

