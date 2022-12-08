Newswise — The UA Little Rock Center for Arkansas History and Culture (CAHC) has opened a new online exhibit featuring the congressional collection of Vic Snyder, a former Arkansas state senator and member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The collection is quite large and includes more than 680 boxes of items Snyder amassed during his political career, spanning his time in the Arkansas Senate from 1991-1996, as well as his seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1997-2011.

“It’s one of the top five largest collections that we have at the center,” said Laura McClellan, CAHC assistant director. “This online exhibit creates a portal to find out more about Dr. Snyder and the work of a congressman. The exhibit provides a beautiful look into Snyder and the work that is being done by capable people like Emily Summers and her team.”

The online exhibit, “Victor F. Snyder: The Courage and Commitment for Congress,” launched in September. It highlights Snyder’s life and career in political office, including his politics, his legislative efforts, and his service to the constituents of central Arkansas.

“I liked the fact that we had some of his previous staff members write essays for the exhibit,” said Emily Summers, CAHC processing archivist. “They could bring to their essays their own professional experiences that a historian might not know about. The website has interactive features, such as a crossword puzzle and maps.”

The exhibit also features curriculum guides for educators to use in the classroom as well as an oral history where Snyder discusses his time in the Arkansas state senate and U.S. Congress.

Snyder’s connection to UA Little Rock is twofold. He graduated from UA Little Rock’s William H. Bowen School of Law and served UA Little Rock during his time in Congress as it falls in the Second Congressional District.

The Center for Arkansas History and Culture received the Victor F. Snyder Congressional papers in 2015, and it took five years to process the collection, which contains invitations, letters, photos, scrapbooks, news clippings, video and audio recordings, and papers that detail Snyder’s work drafting legislation.

Anyone interested in viewing the Snyder Congressional Collection in person can contact the Center for Arkansas History and Culture to make an appointment by visiting https://ualr.edu/cahc/.