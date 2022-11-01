With Election Day fast approaching, many Americans are wondering what to expect in this year’s voting. Christopher Nichols, professor of history at The Ohio State University, can discuss how midterms compare to presidential election years historically and what that suggests in terms of results and also how we should understand the outcomes. Nichols, the Wayne Woodrow Hayes Chair in National Security Studies at Ohio State’s Mershon Center for International Security Studies, can also discuss a wide range of other election-related topics, including turnout and early voting, single issue voters, split ballots, challenges to democratic processes and gerrymandering.