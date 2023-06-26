David Forsythe, political science professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is an internationally recognized expert on the International Committee of the Red Cross, currently facing issues regarding its finances and mission.

Forsythe's new book, "The Contemporary ICRC: Challenges, Changes, Controversies," is forthcoming form Cambridge University Press later this year. Le Temps, Switzerland's leading French-language newspaper, recently quoted him in an article about the ICRC's challenges. The Forsythe Family Program on Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs at Nebraska is named in his honor. See his biography here.