Sweden has announced it’s joining Finland in their request to join the Western military alliance NATO. The announcement comes in response to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, and marks an historic shift for Sweden, which has largely remained neutral for centuries.

Dr. Scheherazade Rehman is the director of the George Washington University’s European Union Research Center and a professor of international business and affairs at the GW School of Business. Her expertise includes international finance, global and emerging financial markets, central banking, economic development, and the European Union.

Dr. Rehman can speak on the impact the possible NATO expansion may have on international business, trade and international affairs.