Newswise — Days after a train carrying vinyl chloride derailed and exploded near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border, a controlled burn of toxic chemicals was ignited to prevent a much more dangerous explosion. In the aftermath of the cleanup, three additional toxic chemicals have been discovered in the area.

One environmental health expert at New York Institute of Technology says that residents have a right to be concerned.

"We have never seen a release of vinyl chloride of this magnitude before and we will begin to understand exactly what the outcomes are over the next several years. The controlled burning poses environmental health hazards that may be far-reaching due to wind patterns," says David Nadler, Ph.D., research assistant professor at New York Institute of Technology.

"We may experience more acidic rain, as the product of the burning is hydrogen chloride, and according to the OSHA Hazard Communication Standard’s Safety Data Sheet, it may be carcinogenic and cause liver damage as a result of prolonged exposure."