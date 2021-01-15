Inauguration, National Security, Extremist Groups: Rutgers Experts Available

Experts at Rutgers University’s Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience are available to discuss the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and issues including far-right extremist groups, domestic terrorism and national security. For interviews, please reach out to the listed contacts.

John J. Farmer, Jr.

Farmer is the director of Rutgers’ Eagleton Institute of Politics and the Rutgers’ Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience and a university professor of law. He is a former assistant U.S. attorney, New Jersey attorney general and senior counsel to the 9/11 Commission. He is an expert on American politics, law, national security and community protection for vulnerable populations. Farmer led the investigation of the country’s preparedness for and response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Ava Majlesi

Majlesi is the associate director of the Rutgers Institute for Secure Communities, director of the Center for Critical Intelligence Studies and associate director of the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience. She is an expert in critical intelligence, national security, emergency preparedness, and disaster response and homeland security. Majlesi is the former associate director for the Institute for Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security.

Paul Goldenberg

Goldenberg is a senior fellow for transnational security at the Rutgers University Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience and a senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council. He is an expert in hate crimes, countering violent extremism, information sharing, conflict resolution, public safety and cyber security policy. He is the nation’s first statewidechief of office for bias crimes, domestic terrorism and state community relations efforts.

The Miller Center, affiliated with Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics and Rutgers Law School, works with vulnerable communities around the world to enhance their safety and standing in society by improving their relationships with law enforcement, with other government agencies and with other vulnerable communities. The Center recently released the report: Assessment of the Capitol Riots Violent Actors and Ideologies Behind the Events of January 6, 2021.