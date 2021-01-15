Expert Pitch

Inauguration, National Security, Extremist Groups: Rutgers Experts Available

15-Jan-2021 3:30 PM EST, by Rutgers University-New Brunswick
favorite_border

Experts at Rutgers University’s Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience are available to discuss the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and issues including far-right extremist groups, domestic terrorism and national security. For interviews, please reach out to the listed contacts.

John J. Farmer, Jr.

Farmer is the director of Rutgers’ Eagleton Institute of Politics and the Rutgers’ Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience and a university professor of law. He is a former assistant U.S. attorney, New Jersey attorney general and senior counsel to the 9/11 Commission. He is an expert on American politics, law, national security and community protection for vulnerable populations. Farmer led the investigation of the country’s preparedness for and response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Ava Majlesi

Majlesi is the associate director of the Rutgers Institute for Secure Communities, director of the Center for Critical Intelligence Studies and associate director of the Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience. She is an expert in critical intelligence, national security, emergency preparedness, and disaster response and homeland security. Majlesi is the former associate director for the Institute for Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security.

Paul Goldenberg

Goldenberg is a senior fellow for transnational security at the Rutgers University Miller Center for Community Protection and Resilience and a senior member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Advisory Council. He is an expert in hate crimes, countering violent extremism, information sharing, conflict resolution, public safety and cyber security policy. He is the nation’s first statewidechief of office for bias crimes, domestic terrorism and state community relations efforts.

The Miller Center, affiliated with Rutgers University’s Eagleton Institute of Politics and Rutgers Law School, works with vulnerable communities around the world to enhance their safety and standing in society by improving their relationships with law enforcement, with other government agencies and with other vulnerable communities. The Center recently released the report: Assessment of the Capitol Riots Violent Actors and Ideologies Behind the Events of January 6, 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Terrorism U.S. National Security U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
National Security Inauguration Extremists domestic terrorism
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 6049
Released: 27-Jul-2021 12:05 PM EDT
Government Law Center Releases New Explainer on NY Redistricting
 Albany Law School

The Government Law Center at Albany Law School has just released its latest explainer to help attorneys, politicians, and the public at large understand the complexities of New York’s redistricting process.

Comment
Released: 26-Jul-2021 12:40 PM EDT
GW Politics Poll Finds Varying Confidence in State and Local Elections
 George Washington University

Democratic voters continue to have more faith in state and local elections than Republicans, according to new data from the George Washington University Politics Poll.

Comment
Newswise: Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
Released: 26-Jul-2021 11:30 AM EDT
Radiation Oncologists Urge Congress to Reverse Proposed CMS Cuts and Create More Equity in Access to Cancer Treatments
 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO)

A record number of radiation oncologists met with Congressional leaders and staff last week as part of the largest American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Advocacy Day in the Society's history. The physicians urged Congressional leaders to intervene in response to consecutive Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) proposals that call for significant cuts to radiation oncology facilities.

Comment
Newswise:Video Embedded newswise-expert-panels-on-covid-19-pandemic-notable-excerpts-quotes-and-videos-available
VIDEO
Released: 26-Jul-2021 10:00 AM EDT
Newswise Expert Panels on COVID-19 Pandemic: Notable excerpts, quotes and videos available
 Newswise

Newswise is hosting a series of Expert Panels discussion on unique aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This tip sheet includes some notable quotes from the panelists.

Comment
22-Jul-2021 8:00 AM EDT
National Poll: Parents Split on Whether to Vaccinate Younger Kids Against COVID
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Many parents are missing opportunities to discuss questions and concerns about the COVID vaccine for kids with a doctor.

Comment
Released: 21-Jul-2021 4:35 PM EDT
CDC Immigration Order Lifted for Children, Should Expand for Adults
 Cornell University

Released: 20-Jul-2021 4:30 PM EDT
Small-Scale Worker Resistance Impacts Food Delivery Economy in China
 Cornell University

Research from Cornell University has revealed a new form of bargaining power among Chinese platform-based food delivery workers, who conduct invisible mini-strikes by logging out of apps and airing grievances over.
Newswise: Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Released: 19-Jul-2021 2:45 PM EDT
Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack
Johns Hopkins University

Comment
Released: 15-Jul-2021 1:10 PM EDT
Even on Facebook, COVID-19 Polarized Members of U.S. Congress
 Ohio State University

Facebook posts by members of the U.S. Congress reveal the depth of the partisan divide over the COVID-19 pandemic, new research shows.

Comment
Released: 14-Jul-2021 11:15 AM EDT
EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible
 Cornell University


Showing results

110 of 6049

Politics Experts on Newswise

CDC immigration order lifted for children, should expand for adults

...
2021-07-21 16:35:37

Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

...
2021-07-19 14:45:17

EU climate plan faces likely pushback, progress still possible

...
2021-07-14 11:15:39

Space Race with China: expert talk & interview availability

...
2021-07-08 14:10:04

Cyber and free speech law expert available to speak on Trump lawsuits.

...
2021-07-08 10:05:09

Trump Sues @Facebook's @finkd, @Twitter's @Jack Dorsey and @Google's @sundarpichai: @FreeSpeechMTSU Expert @KenPaulson1 available to discuss with reporters

...
2021-07-07 15:25:39

Senate inaction dooms win-win immigration program

...
2021-06-25 11:15:16

@MTSU Healthcare Operations Expert Richard Tarpey Breaks Down SCOTUS Decision to Dismiss Challenge to the #AffordableCareAct

...
2021-06-18 17:00:04

Trends favor Le Pen victory, ‘somersaults’ in French politics

...
2021-06-17 10:55:31

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

...
2021-06-09 19:05:35

‘Our democracy is fundamentally at stake’ — UW’s Jake Grumbach on limits to voter access

...
2021-06-09 14:10:24

Lies about 2020 election persist, could impact future races

...
2021-06-08 14:50:05

Eagleton Experts on the NJ Gubernatorial Primary

...
2021-06-08 10:35:08

FDA to Decide on Alzheimer's Drug Approval - During National Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

...
2021-06-06 10:05:29

Trump’s blog failed because visitors can’t “own the libs”

...
2021-06-03 11:10:25

The JBS attack will cause even greater damage if hackers could reach operational industrial systems that keep industrial facilities running and will have a ripple effect to related industries.

...
2021-06-02 15:35:06

Director of UCI Cybersecurity Policy & Research Institute available to address recent ransomware attacks.

...
2021-06-02 14:25:23

Despite Biden's proposed immigration changes, Congress remains best option

...
2021-06-01 15:20:32

Infrastructure plan presents opportunity to turn the faucet on for enhancing water quality, access

...
2021-06-01 14:35:12

Uber, UK union deal may have global ramifications for labor rights

...
2021-05-27 15:45:37

EU lacks leverage in pushing privacy standards on Amazon, Microsoft

...
2021-05-27 13:45:50

WhatsApp has ‘strong argument’ in India privacy lawsuit

...
2021-05-26 13:05:13

close
1.99058