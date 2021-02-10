Expert Pitch

India's academic, online freedoms under fire as government cracks down

Cornell University
10-Feb-2021 5:05 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

After initially resisting demands to remove users criticizing the Indian government from its platform, Twitter blocked hundreds of accounts this week as the Narendra Modi’s government threatened action against Twitter employees. 

Sital Kalantry, professor of law at Cornell University, is an expert in international human rights and comparative law focusing on the study of Indian law. She says that censoring social media is just one of several troubling developments related to the Indian government’s crackdown on free speech. 

Kalantry says:

“The Biden administration should be concerned about the increasing crackdown on freedom of speech by the Indian government because of which journalists, human rights advocates and students have been jailed for expressing their views. 

“The Indian government shut down access to the internet all together when it removed the state of Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status in 2019 and now it is trying to shut down farmers voices by censoring social media. Most troubling are its new rules restricting academic freedom by requiring Indian institutions to get permission to host virtual conferences that involve supposedly ‘internal matters.’ In a global world, there are no such thing as internal matters anymore.”

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Civil Liberties Government/Law Internet Trends Social Media U.S. Politics India News
KEYWORDS
India Twitter Farmer Protest Free Speech

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5980
Released: 18-May-2021 6:20 PM EDT
Ranked-Choice Voting gives voice to diverse electorate
 University of Utah

An alternative approach to the electoral process, Ranked-Choice Voting, was deployed for the first time in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary in five states. An analysis of the results of those primaries reveals this approach may give enhanced insight into the priorities of women and minority voters.

Released: 18-May-2021 5:05 PM EDT
Albany Law School Experts Available to Speak on Biden Plan to Improve Legal Aid For the Poor
 Albany Law School

Comment
Released: 18-May-2021 1:00 PM EDT
Association for Molecular Pathology and Association of Pathology Chairs Call on Congress to Pass the Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories (VITAL) Act
 Association for Molecular Pathology

The Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) and the Association of Pathology Chairs (APC) commend U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) for introducing legislation that would allow molecular pathology professionals to continue advancing and offering high-quality laboratory developed testing procedures (LDPs) for patient care. The Verified Innovative Testing in American Laboratories (VITAL) Act of 2021 would enhance transparency, preserve innovation, and ensure widespread patient access to essential medical services.

Comment
Released: 18-May-2021 12:15 PM EDT
Biden’s EV pitch gives auto industry a vital boost to all-electric goal
 Cornell University

Newswise: Survey: Despite Similar Levels of Vaccine Hesitancy, White People More Likely to Be Vaccinated Than Black People
Released: 18-May-2021 12:10 PM EDT
Survey: Despite Similar Levels of Vaccine Hesitancy, White People More Likely to Be Vaccinated Than Black People
 Tufts University

White people are more likely to have been vaccinated than Black people despite similar levels of vaccine hesitancy, or saying they are very unlikely to get a vaccine. Therefore, access to vaccines and other factors could be limiting vaccination efforts, according to a new, nationally representative study from the Tufts University Research Group on Equity in Health, Wealth and Civic Engagement.

Comment
Released: 18-May-2021 9:00 AM EDT
Addressing Systemic Racism in Academia: Live Expert Panel for May 19, 5:30pm ET
 Newswise

Experts from the American Thoracic Society will discuss issues with systemic racism in academia as a follow-up to their session on this topic at the virtual 2021 ATS Annual Conference.

Comment
Released: 17-May-2021 2:30 PM EDT
Cornell Law student plays key role in New York blogger’s defamation defense
 Cornell University

In a case won by Cornell University Law School's First Amendment Clinic, law student Rob Ward addressed a novel question in New York state court concerning recent changes to state statutes intended to protect free speech in public matters.

access_time Embargo lifts in 2 days
Embargo will expire: 19-May-2021 5:00 AM EDT Released to reporters: 17-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 19-May-2021 5:00 AM EDT The Newswise PressPass gives verified journalists access to embargoed stories. Please log in to complete a presspass application. If you have not yet registered, please Register. When you fill out the registration form, please identify yourself as a reporter in order to advance to the presspass application form.
Released: 13-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Reopening Society Pros Outweigh Risk From Those Vaccinated and Unmasked
 Cornell University

Newswise: Colonial Pipeline Hack Is Latest Example of Cybersecurity Threats to Physical Infrastructure
Released: 13-May-2021 3:05 PM EDT
Colonial Pipeline Hack Is Latest Example of Cybersecurity Threats to Physical Infrastructure
 Arizona State University (ASU)

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastructure.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5980

Politics Experts on Newswise

Biden’s EV pitch gives auto industry a vital boost to all-electric goal

...
2021-05-18 12:15:53

Reopening society pros outweigh risk from those vaccinated and unmasked

...
2021-05-13 15:05:26

Colonial Pipeline hack is latest example of cybersecurity threats to physical infrastructure

Ransomware and security: ASU Expert answers questions about securing the private side of the nation's infrastr...
2021-05-13 15:05:12

Colonial Pipeline hack a wake-up call to ramp up cybersecurity for nation’s infrastructure

...
2021-05-13 09:00:56

Colonial Pipeline: Pres. Biden’s Cybersecurity Executive Order, Economic Impacts, Gas Shortages & Ransomware Attack: Kogod School of Business Experts Available

...
2021-05-13 07:00:21

De-escalation up to Israelis and Palestinians, but U.S. can help

...
2021-05-11 14:00:49

Utah Law Professor Amos Guiora, currently in Jerusalem, available to speak about significant spike in violence

...
2021-05-11 12:05:34

‘Who is guarding Facebook’s guardians?’ Lawmakers can step up oversight

...
2021-05-05 14:05:44

COVID-19 vaccine: Understanding herd immunity, vaccine hesitancy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, herd immunity has been portrayed as the holy grail to overcome the COVID-...
2021-05-05 11:05:28

Trump Facebook Decision/Social Media Expert Available

...
2021-05-05 10:15:25

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss New US COVID-19 Vaccination Goal, Its Impact on Herd Immunity

...
2021-05-05 09:55:37

Facebook Decides the Fate of Former Pres. Trump’s Account: American University Experts Available

...
2021-05-05 09:45:10

IU Kelley School expert available to discuss Facebook Oversight Board's decision on Trump's account

...
2021-05-04 17:05:30

Despite refugee boost and family reunification, Biden has ‘long road to go’

...
2021-05-04 16:05:59

Biden rights the economic ship, but rough waters could loom in the distance

Vaccine distribution, stimulus checks and reopenings have helped to revitalize the economy in the face of the ...
2021-05-03 18:20:05

Water bill must be coupled with education campaigns to achieve faith in public water

...
2021-04-30 16:30:00

Biden Address Coverage: Rutgers Experts Available

...
2021-04-28 16:05:46

Media Availability: UNH Experts Offer Comment on Biden’s First 100 Days

...
2021-04-27 11:05:36

Despite losing a U.S. House seat, West Virginia can still wield congressional power

...
2021-04-27 10:25:55

Prof. Ayesha Bell Hardaway available to discuss U.S. Justice Department announcement of federal investigation into Louisville Police Department

...
2021-04-26 17:00:57

With Census data release, algorithms can offer fairer alternatives

...
2021-04-26 12:40:53

Child care policy expert available to comment on Biden's child care plan

...
2021-04-26 11:45:36

close
1.44796