Payments on most federal student loans have not been required since May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the moratorium on these loans is set to expire Aug. 31.

President Biden is expected to announce whether or not his administration will forgive any of this student debt as early as Wednesday.

IU sociology professor Brian Powell is the author of a new book, "Who Should Pay? Higher Education, Responsibility, and The Public." The book reports on a national survey of Americans’ ideas about the who is responsible for the cost of higher education.

Powell is available for comment on the Ameican public's attitudes about loan forgiveness and how popular Biden's decision to forgive or not forgive student debt may be.