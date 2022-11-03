Newswise — Dr. Mehrzad Boroujerdi, vice provost and dean of the College of Arts, Sciences, and Education at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is an expert in comparative politics, Middle East regional politics and Iranian history.

Boroujerdi is the author of four books: Post-revolutionary Iran: A Political Handbook, published in 2018; Mirror for the Muslim Prince: Islam and Theory of Statecraft, published in 2013; Tarashidam, Parastidam, Shikastam: Guftarhay-i dar Siyasat va Huvyiyat-i Irani (I Carved, Worshiped and Shattered: Essays on Iranian Politics and Identity), published in 2010; and Iranian Intellectuals and the West: Tormented Triumph of Nativism, published in 1996.