Last month, a federal judge in Texas ruled against a part of the Affordable Care Act that requires most insurers to cover preventive services that include screenings for cancer, diabetes and mental health.

Kosali Simon, an expert on the Affordable Care Act and a Distinguished Professor and Herman B Wells Endowed Professor in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, can speak about the potential impact of this ruling.

Simon said “It’s really important that people don’t interpret what’s happening right now around this Texas court decision as a reason to delay preventive care. The court decision does not mean all preventive care now goes from free to having a charge. But it is important to become informed about what provisions this legal case affects, and what are possible next steps and timelines of when we will learn what preventive care coverage changes we might see.”

