Newswise — Americans are set to determine who controls Congress as they head to the polls for the first time during President Joe Biden’s administration, shaping the future of his legislative success. Indiana University experts are available to discuss election security, political parties and the issues mobilizing voters.

Business and economy

Andrew Butters, assistant professor in the Kelley School of Business, can discuss the job market, unemployment and the economy.

D. Eric Schansberg, professor of economics at IU Southeast, can discuss politics and the economy.

William Kindred Winecoff, associate professor of political science, can discuss the politics of the global economy.

Election security, misinformation, threats to democracy

Fawzi BenMessaoud, lecturer in the IUPUI School of Informatics and Computing, can discuss the use of bots and election integrity.

Betsi Grabe, Provost Professor in The Media School, can discuss media and elections, as well as media literacy.

Marjorie Hershey, Professor Emeritus of political science, can discuss political parties, campaigns and elections.

Filippo Menczer, Luddy Distinguished Professor of informatics and computer science and director of the Observatory on Social Media, can discuss the online spread of misinformation.

Elaine Monaghan, professor of practice in The Media School, can discuss media ethics, misinformation and credible news sources.

Jason Peifer, associate professor in The Media School, can discuss media perceptions, news trust, satirical news and political communication.

Scott Shackelford, associate professor of business law and ethics in the Kelley School and director of the Ostrom Workshop on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, can discuss election security.

Law

Jody Madeira, professor in the Maurer School of Law, can discuss abortion, criminal law and the Second Amendment.

Steve Sanders, professor in the Maurer School of Law, can discuss constitutional law and Supreme Court decisions.

India Thusi, professor in the Maurer School of Law, can discuss criminal law, critical race theory, racial and sexual hierarchies and gender.

Politics and elections

Pierre Atlas, senior lecturer in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, can discuss the politics of gun control, the Second Amendment, foreign policy and elections.

Matthew Baggetta, associate professor in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, can discuss membership-based organizations, civic organizing, political participation and poll watching.

Elizabeth Bennion, Chancellor's Professor of political science at IU South Bend, can discuss American politics and campaigns, civic engagement, Indiana state politics and the Indiana General Assembly.

Vanessa Cruz Nichols, assistant professor of political science, can discuss identity politics, race and ethnicity politics, public health and immigration politics.

Aaron Dusso, associate professor and chair of the Department of Political Science at IUPUI, can discuss U.S. politics, voting and elections, public opinion and political psychology of electoral behavior.

Marie Eisenstein, associate professor of political science at IU Northwest, can discuss religion and politics, presidential politics, Congress and the Supreme Court.

Beth Fossen, assistant professor of marketing in the Kelley School of Business, can discuss political marketing and campaign ads.

Mark Fraley, associate director of the Political and Civic Engagement Program at IU Bloomington, can discuss community organizing, political campaigning and student voting.

Raymond Haberski, professor of history and director of American Studies at IUPUI, can discuss the historical context of election procedures.

Paul Helmke, professor of practice in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, can discuss campaigns and elections, mayoral leadership, law and public policy, civic education and participation.

Sheila Kennedy, professor in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, can discuss civic engagement, courts and public policy.

Steven Webster, assistant professor of political science, can discuss anger in politics and partisanship.

Andrew Whitehead, associate professor of sociology and co-director of the Association of Religion Data Archives, can discuss Christian nationalism and politics.

Women's rights and reproduction

Stephanie Boys, associate professor of social work and adjunct professor of law, can discuss reproductive rights and technologies/IVF and bioethics and welfare policy implementation.

Brandon Crawford, assistant professor in the School of Public Health-Bloomington, can discuss ttitudes toward abortion, Roe v. Wade knowledge and sentiment.

Kristen Jozkowski, William L. Yarber Endowed Professor in Sexual Health in the School of Public Health-Bloomington, can discuss attitudes toward abortion.