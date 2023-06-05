What: On May 25, the Biden administration released the country's first national strategy for combating antisemitism, a landmark plan to address a growing problem.

Who: Adam Gregerman, PhD, associate professor of theology and associate director of the Institute for Jewish-Catholic Relations at Saint Joseph's University, applauds this strategy.

"The robust approach is wide-ranging and enlists diverse groups and constituencies," says Gregerman.

"Wisely, they call upon not only governmental bodies (both nationally and locally) but also nongovernmental organizations, faith groups (Jewish and otherwise), educators, tech companies and even museums to combat antisemitism. We know the need is great, with Jews disproportionately targeted in religiously motivated hate crimes."

