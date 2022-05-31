We need to do more to stop gun violence that affects children every day in this country. But in the meantime, parents are the most important sources of safety and comfort for their children, says Johns Hopkins School of Nursing professor, Deborah Gross.

“While we can’t always protect our children from feeling frightened or sad, there is a lot parents can do to help children process those feelings. News about school shootings are frightening for children and for their parents. To the extent possible, remain calm as children of all ages will quickly pick up on your emotions. Parents being calm and in control (even if you don’t feel that way inside) can go a long way toward helping children feel safe.”

Tips for Parents

Answer any questions children may have about the events but, depending on the age of the child, keep your answers simple.

Encourage your children to express how they’re feeling.

Minimize children’s exposure to the 24-hour news cycle reporting these tragic events. Those are designed to elicit strong and sustained emotions, which do not help people heal.

Help children cope with their feelings of fear and grief by channeling those feelings into supportive actions that can help others. For young children, they can draw pictures of things they think would make the families feel less sad. For older children, participate in fundraising or other events established to help families affected by the shootings.

Deborah Gross is the Leonard and Helen R. Stulman Endowed Professor in Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing. She is best known for her work in strengthening positive parenting relationships and young children’s behavior health, particularly among families living in underserved communities. Dr. Gross and colleagues developed the innovative Chicago Parent Program, which improves parenting confidence and behavior and reduces child behavior problems. The program has been used in schools, early childhood programs, and child mental health settings in 25 states and the District of Columbia.

