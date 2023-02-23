Newswise — The news of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter entering hospice care brought messages of love and support from around the world. The legacy of the 39th president will endure for decades to come.

Stephen Stambough, professor of political science at Cal State Fullerton, believes President Carter’s primary legacy for most Americans is as the most successful ex-president ever.

Stambough said: “After his defeat in 1980, he developed an incredible record of advocating for human rights worldwide and as someone who would roll up his sleeves, get his hands dirty and do the hard work of addressing very human needs like housing through his work with Habitat for Humanity. He had significant challenges during his presidency but his ex-presidency is universally viewed as positive and as a model few will ever be able to live up to.

“From his view of both his faith and his perspective on civic responsibility, he lived the ideal that there is more that unites us than divides us. At a time when demagogues use faith, culture and values to divide us and constantly seem to be searching for the next reason to be offended by and attack people who disagree with them, President Carter taught us a lesson we need to learn again about how to disagree without being disagreeable and to come together for the common good instead of being constantly at war with each other."

