Newswise — On Wednesday, September 22, the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy is hosting a virtual panel discussion about the gun violence epidemic in the U.S. and specific calls to action state policymakers can take to address the issue. The Center is based at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, gun violence is increasing at historic rates around the country. The increase can be attributed to a variety of issues, including social inequality, increased gun ownership, economic uncertainty, and heightened awareness of racial injustice.

Panelists will discuss potential solutions to gun violence, including handgun purchaser licensing laws, increased regulation and accountability for licensed gun dealers, Extreme Risk Protection Order laws—legally issued civil orders that allow a court to prevent someone at imminent risk of harm to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing firearms during a critical period of danger—and policies focusing on the role of guns and the gun lobby on insurrection and other political violence.

The event, a collaboration with the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence, will follow a free, on-demand screening of a new documentary, The Price of Freedom. The film is available Tuesday, September 21, and Wednesday, September 22, at the registration link below. It chronicles the gun debate in the U.S. and explores the political and cultural influence of the National Rifle Association on gun laws. The documentary features Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH, Center deputy director and assistant professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Health Policy and Management.





WHAT: The Price of Freedom: Film Discussion and Calls to Action to Reduce Gun Violence

WHO:

Speakers include:

Daniel Webster, ScD, MPH, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy

Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH, deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Prevention and Policy

Josh Horwitz, JD, Executive Director of the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence

Janel Cubbage, LCPC, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Equity for the Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence

The panel discussion will be moderated by J. Brian Charles, MFA, a journalist for The Trace and will include an audience Q&A.

TIME:

Wednesday, September 22

7 – 8 p.m.

REGISTRATION:

To sign up for the panel discussion and to screen the film in advance, register here .

# # #