Newswise — On Thursday, June 22 at 12:00 p.m. EDT, the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions will host a webinar with lead researcher and Center co-director Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH, to discuss new findings from the Johns Hopkins National Survey of Gun Policy , a public opinion survey that has tracked Americans’ support of gun policies every two years since 2013. The latest survey, fielded in early 2023, found that regardless of political-party affiliation or whether or not they own guns, Americans largely agree on many evidence-based policy proposals that serve to reduce gun violence.

The 2023 survey included 3,096 respondents, including 1,002 gun owners and 2,094 non-gun owners. The breakdown by political party affiliation of survey respondents was 730 Republicans, 1,199 Democrats, 1,163 Independents, and 4 unaffiliated. The survey included 42 policy questions in all, and more information about the polling is available upon request.

Among the latest findings:

Gun owners and non-gun owners alike largely support prohibiting firearm access when a domestic violence order has been issued, at 79.2% and 81.7%, respectively.

A vast majority of Democrats (89.7%) support Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) policies, as do most Republicans (68.5%). Also known as red flag policies, an ERPO is a civil process allowing law enforcement and - depending on the state - family members, medical professionals, and other groups to petition a court to temporarily prohibit someone at risk of harming themselves or others from purchasing and possessing firearms.

Support for requiring a person to obtain a license from a local law enforcement agency before buying a gun was 72% in 2023. It’s been over 70% overall since surveying began in 2013.





WHAT: Virtual briefing on the 2023 findings from The Johns Hopkins National Survey of Gun Policy, a nationally representative survey of Americans’ support of gun policies.

WHO: Cassandra Crifasi, PhD, MPH, co-director of the Center for Gun Violence Solutions, is an expert on firearm purchaser permits, safe firearm storage, and public opinion on gun ownership. Crifasi has extensive experience in the field of gun violence and injury prevention. Her research focuses broadly on public safety including injury epidemiology and prevention, gun violence and policy, attitudes and behaviors of gun owners, and underground gun markets.

WHEN: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. EDT

REGISTER: Registration is required to attend and can be completed here.

