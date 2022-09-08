Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday ends an era in the United Kingdom where she was a symbol of stability and continuity for the British Empire in modern times. Johns Hopkins University History professor Katie Hindmarch-Watson is available to discuss what the queen’s life and reign meant to contemporary Britain.

Hindmarch-Watson, an assistant professor in the History department, can discuss Queen Elizabeth II’s symbolic importance to modern Britain. She is a cultural historian of the British Empire. Her forthcoming book, Serving a Wired World: London’s Telecommunications Workers and the Making of an Information Capital, explores the entangled histories of gender, labor, sexuality, urban life, and technology in the 19th and early 20th century.