The highly anti-democratic far-right that attacked Brazil’s National Congress and other government buildings over the weekend will be a key feature of Brazilian politics going forward, predicts Johns Hopkins political economist Filipe Campante.

“What happened in Brazil is far from surprising, as it is the culmination of a path that started in 2018, eerily following the example provided by Donald Trump. When January 6 happened, it was already clear that a Brazilian remake was in the cards,” said Campante. “It’s now clear that the Lula administration cannot trust the security forces, and it will take substantive will and action by the entire political establishment to address the problem.”

Campante is the Bloomberg Distinguished Associate Professor of International Economics in Johns Hopkins Department of Economics and Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He is Brazilian and his research looks at what constrains politicians and policy makers beyond formal checks and balances, such as cultural norms, institutions, media, and political protest.