There is a feeling of skepticism among voters this election cycle about the state of democracy, according to Johns Hopkins University sociology professor Andrew Perrin.

“This year, many voters agree that American democracy is currently under threat," but disagree about what that threat is and even how important that is,” said Perrin. “That suggests to me that many voters are very cynical about democracy itself, which may lead them to vote more for self-interest than principle.”

The SNF Agora Institute Professor of Sociology Perrin can discuss voter motivation, public opinion and polling, and the meaning of voting. His research focuses on democracy and civic engagement.