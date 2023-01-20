Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss the landmark Supreme Court ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right but was overturned last summer.

Available experts include:

Mary E. Fissell, professor in the History of Medicine department at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, with appointments in the History of Science and Technology and the History departments, can discuss the history of Roe v. Wade. Fissell is working on a book about Aristotle’s Masterpiece, the best-selling early-modern book on sex and reproduction.

Jules Gill-Peterson, associate professor of history, can talk about the significance of Roe v. Wade. Gill-Peterson is a scholar of transgender history and the history of sexuality, focusing on racial histories of sex, gender, and trans embodiment spanning both institutional and vernacular science and medicine.