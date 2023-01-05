This week marks the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss the long-term implications of the attack, particularly on democracy.

Available experts include:

Benjamin Ginsberg, David Bernstein Professor of Political Science and chair of the Hopkins Center for Advanced Governmental Studies, can discuss the significance of the attack and the fragility of democracy in the United States. His expertise includes American politics and the societal impact of war and violence.

Robert Lieberman, Krieger-Eisenhower Professor of Political Science, can discuss the structural conditions that led to the events of Jan. 6 and how the attack threatened democracy. Lieberman has written extensively about the development of American democracy and the links between American and comparative politics. He is co-author of Four Threats: The Recurring Crises of American Democracy.

Andrew Perrin, SNF Agora Institute Professor of Sociology, can talk about the political and social dynamics that led to the attack and how Jan. 6 changed our understanding of governance and democracy. His research focuses on American civic and democratic ideas and behavior.