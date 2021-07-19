Johns Hopkins Experts Available to Discuss U.S.-China Conflict Over Microsoft Email Hack

The Biden Administration and Western allies have formally accused the Chinese government of being behind a massive cyberattack on Microsoft email software and of working with cybercriminals on a range of other ransomware attacks and other cybercrimes.

Johns Hopkins University experts are available to offer context on the long-simmering tension between the two countries over cybersecurity.

Available experts include:

Anton Dahbura is executive director of the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute. He co-leads the Cyber Attack Predictive Index (CAPI), which rates the possibility of cyberconflict between the U.S. and China as “highly likely.”

“This is an unfortunate but not surprising development in U.S.-China relations,” said Dahbura. “If today’s allegations are accurate, the opportunity for the two countries to collaborate to fight the ongoing epidemic of cybercrime is pretty much eliminated. This development underscores the reality that cyberattacks sponsored by or with the backing or tacit approval of nation states are rapidly becoming a free-for-all with no clear pathway for resolution in sight.”

Dahbura is also co-director of the Johns Hopkins Institute of Assured Autonomy, which works to ensure the safe, secure, reliable, and predictable integration of autonomous systems into society.

