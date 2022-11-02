National polls suggest young people are least likely to vote this election cycle. Johns Hopkins University experts are available to discuss the implications of low voter participation among young people and key election issues that could get this group to the polls.

Experts include:

Sam Novey, a SNF Agora Visiting Fellow, can discuss why young people vote less than older people. He can also talk about how grassroots organizations, local governments, and colleges and universities have worked to increase youth voting. Novey is a co-founder of the Baltimore Votes Coalition, which convenes community-based organizations in Baltimore to promote full participation in elections.

Scott Warren, a SNF Agora Fellow, can address why young people are frustrated with politics. He can also discuss how abortion, climate change, and economic inequality may motivate young people to vote. Warren is currently organizing a global network of youth activists and scholars focused on promoting democracy, called Democracy Moves.