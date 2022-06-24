Associate Professor Stacey Lee is available to speak more on the high court’s decision and what it means for women’s health. In addition, Lee’s interviews, quotes, and writings have appeared in Baltimore Sun, CBS, CNN, and Bloomberg Radio. Her work has also been featured in prominent law reviews and peer-reviewed journals including Journal of Business Ethics and Yale Journal of Health Policy.

Lee is an attorney who joined the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in 2008. She is the Academic Program Director for the flagship full-time MBA program and the Teaching Excellence Initiative Faculty Director. She also holds a joint appointment at the Bloomberg School of Public Health. Lee’s research interests have focused on pharmaceutical manufacturers’ international and domestic influence on access to medicines and transformative healthcare negotiations. Before entering academia, Lee practiced law for more than ten years. She began as a securities litigator and later became in-house counsel for two of the country’s largest health care corporations.