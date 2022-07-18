The U.S. House Committee that’s investigating the Capitol insurrection is expected to receive by Thursday’s public hearing deleted Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5-6, 2021. Johns Hopkins University cybersecurity experts are available to discuss what’s possible with storing and retrieving text messages – even erased ones.

Experts include:

Matthew D. Green, an associate professor of computer science and member of the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, can discuss cell phone carriers’ procedures and time frame for storing text and multimedia messages.

Green is a nationally recognized expert on applied cryptography and cryptographic engineering. His research focuses on privacy-enhanced information storage and bilinear map-based cryptography.