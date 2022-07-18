The U.S. House Committee that’s investigating the Capitol insurrection is expected to receive by Thursday’s public hearing deleted Secret Service text messages from Jan. 5-6, 2021. Johns Hopkins University cybersecurity experts are available to discuss what’s possible with storing and retrieving text messages – even erased ones.

Experts include:

Matthew D. Green, an associate professor of computer science and member of the Johns Hopkins Information Security Institute, can discuss cell phone carriers’ procedures and time frame for storing text and multimedia messages.

Green is a nationally recognized expert on applied cryptography and cryptographic engineering. His research focuses on privacy-enhanced information storage and bilinear map-based cryptography.

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Engineering Government/Law Technology U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Cell Phone Text Messaging Secret Service cell phone carrier deleted text messages
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY