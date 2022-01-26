University of Maryland Francis King Carey Law Professor Mark Graber is available for comment about Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement and what it means for the future of the Supreme Court.

Professor Graber is recognized as one of the leading scholars in the country on constitutional law and politics. He is the author of A New Introduction to American Constitutionalism from Oxford University Press, and co-editor (with Keith Whittington and Howard Gillman) of American Constitutionalism: Structures and Powers and American Constitutionalism: Rights and Powers, both also from Oxford University Press.

He is accustomed to speaking to media and can provide your audience with a clear understanding of the ramifications of Justice Breyer’s retirement as well as what the next steps are for the court.

