"President Biden’s nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer is historic because she is the first African-American woman to be so nominated," says John R. Vile, an expert on American Constitutional law and a professor of political science, at Middle Tennessee State University.

Historic significance notwithstanding, if this nomination is confirmed, it would also represent a sense of continuity, according to Vile. "Not only did Jackson clerk for Justice Breyer, but she is from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, which is the prime proving ground for new justices. She is a graduate of Harvard Law School, furthering the near monopoly of Ivy League Graduates on the Court," explains Vile.

"Although Jackson will likely bring her experience as a former public defender to bear on the Court, she is not likely to rule significantly different than Breyer, who was considered to be a moderate liberal voice," Vile continues.

"Some Republicans Senators have voted to confirm Jackson to the D.C. Circuit Court so she should receive some bipartisan support in the Senate. However, the process has become increasingly political, and U.S. Senators love to capture the limelight during confirmation hearings. So there could still be some fireworks. Some Republicans might well try to drag their feet, but, absent a stunning development, she will likely be confirmed," Vile concludes.

Vile is the author and editor of numerous books on American politics and law, including A Companion to the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments. He is a graduate of the College of William and Mary, who earned his Ph.D. in Government from the University of Virginia.

