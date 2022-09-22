While Queen Elizabeth II was largely apolitical, the newly installed King Charles III has been vocal about his opinions in the past, and this might cause some people to question the place of the monarchy in society, according to Andrew Walkling, a historian at BInghamton University, State University of New York.

Queen Elizabeth functioned as head of state and did not hold political power, nor did she make her political beliefs public. King Charles III has not been as apolitical as his mother, however, said Walkling, a historian of the British court and of the reign of King Charles II (1660–1685).

“So we now have someone coming to the throne who has some strongly held opinions about such varied subjects as climate change and architectural style, and who has expressed those opinions in the past,” said Walkling. “That may lead people to doubt whether the monarchy can stay above politics the way it did throughout Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.”

The queen’s death and Charles’ succession might give people who would like to abolish the monarchy an excuse to do so, said Walkling. Already, countries like Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, and even Australia are starting to have those conversations, and the same could happen in the U.K. itself. On the other hand, the monarchy may have some staying power, in part because of Prince William, the new heir to the throne, who is beloved like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

“The monarchy has a great deal of stability and longevity in England,” said Walkling. “Through various ups and downs it has been able to adjust with the times, and I think that’s part of the reason people have been willing to continue it, even as its role in society has changed tremendously.”