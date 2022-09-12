King Charles III reign will serve as a bridge between Queen Elizabeth II and a different, smaller Royal Family, says Marlene Koening, a librarian for Virginia Tech’s Washington-Alexandria Architecture Center and a recognized expert on British and European royalty.

“The focus will not be on King Charles. It will be on Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, because they are the future,” said Koeing, who has researched Britain’s Royal Family for more than 40 years.

Koeing, who has been quoted by CNN, NBC, ABC, BBC, The Today Show, The Washington Post, and The (London) Daily Telegraph, is available for interviews.

About Marlene Koening

Koenig, who earned a master’s degree in library science from the State University of New York at Albany, has researched Britain’s Royal Family for more than 40 years. She’s the author of Queen Victoria's Descendants (Rosvall Royal Books: 1997), and Queen Victoria's Descendants: A Companion Edition (Rosvall Royal Books: 2004). Prior to joining Virginia Tech, Koenig worked for more than 20 years in news libraries for the AP; CNN; NPR; and in the Washington, D.C., bureau of The (London) Daily Telegraph.