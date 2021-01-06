As we’re seeing breaking news of protests and violence at the U.S. Capitol building during the count of Electoral College votes, Arizona State University’s Media Relations team would like to offer interview opportunities with law enforcement experts from the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice. The experts below can address what we’re seeing in regard to policing crowds, violence and use-of-force.



Available experts:



Bill Terrill is one of ASU’s leading experts in police behavior, police use-of-force and police culture. His work has examined a number of issues, including the variation in use-of-force policies throughout the country, and the various outcomes associated with the different policies, as well as numerous police observational studies in several cities. Terrill is Interim Associate Dean in the Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions, and Professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Michael White has worked on research around de-escalation of violence, use-of-force, technology and misconduct. White is a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice and is associate director of ASU’s Center for Violence Prevention and Community Safety. He is also director of the doctoral program in Criminology and Criminal Justice at ASU.