Garrett Epps

University of Oregon School of Law

Garrett Epps has taught constitutional law for 25 years. He covered oral arguments in the court chamber for The Atlantic for ten years. He frequently writes about the Court’s decisions for numerous outlets and has written five books on the history of the constitution and the court, including American Justice 2014: Nine Clashing Visions on The Supreme Court, published by the University of Pennsylvania Press.



Website: https://law.uoregon.edu/people/directory/gepps