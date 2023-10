U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who broke through many glass ceilings during her lifetime, died Thursday (Sept. 28) at the age of 90.



Lisa DeFrank-Cole, director and F. Duke Perry Professor in Leadership Studies at West Virginia University, can offer insights on lessons to take from Feinstein's life in public service.

DeFrank-Cole's research interests include the topics of women and leadership.

She is the co-author of "Women and Leadership: Journey Toward Equity."