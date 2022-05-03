Leak of U.S. Supreme Court draft decision

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has authorized an investigation of a leaked draft court opinion in a case that seeks to overturn abortion rights. It’s the first time such a leak involving the U.S. Supreme Court has occurred. Professor Mark Fenster of the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida is an expert in government transparency and the author of The Transparency Fix: Secrets, Leaks and Uncontrollable Government Information. He is available to speak about the unprecedented leak and what it means for the integrity of the court.