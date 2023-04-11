Register for participation here.

What: Expert panel discussion on the effect of fake news on media relations

When: April 26, 2023, 2 PM to 3 PM EST

Who: Panelists include:

April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications and Director of News/University Relations at West Virginia University

Professor Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair in Cognitive Psychology, School of Psychological Science at the University of Bristol

Dr. Stefka Hristova, Associate Professor of Digital Media at Michigan Tech

Dr. Brian Southwell, Senior Director of the Science in the Public Sphere Program in the Center for Communication Science at RTI International

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

We are forming a panel to discuss fake news and how it affects media relations. For the last two years, we have been looking at how Newswise can tackle issues around spreading and consuming fake news.

Reporters are tasked with solving misinformation and disinformation but can’t do it alone. We would like to involve our community of members and researchers to have a discussion and investigate how we, in communications, can find ways to support them.

Both communicators and researchers are invited to participate in this panel. If you and/or a researcher at your university would like to participate in this discussion, please get in touch with me. We are looking at hosting this in April. The panel will be a virtual panel on Zoom, and we will invite journalists and communications professionals to join and be able to ask questions.

Also, share your ideas or thoughts on key takeaways from this panel.

Register for participation here.