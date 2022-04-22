The Tuskegee Syphilis Study 50 Years Later. Why It Still Matters

Thursday, April 28, 2022

1:00PM – 1:45PM EST

It’s been 50 years since the Tuskegee Study was disclosed to the American public. In May, a new riveting account of the Study, when government doctors intentionally withheld effective therapy for syphilis for 40 years in 400 African American men, will be published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. The article explains the deeper everlasting lessons of the study.

Author: Martin Tobin, MD, Professor of medicine at Hines VA Hospital and Loyola University Medical School in Chicago

