Breaking News
Expert Pitch

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

Cornell University
7-Dec-2020 12:30 PM EST, by Cornell University
favorite_border

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro claimed victory after congressional elections this week, consolidating power in the National Assembly, Venezuela’s last remaining independent political institution. Many influential opposition leaders boycotted the election.

Kenneth Roberts, professor of comparative and Latin American politics at Cornell University, says the election results illustrate the Trump administration’s failure to elevate political alternatives in Venezuela, and that the country’s ongoing crises will land on President-elect Biden’s foreign policy plate. 

Bio: https://government.cornell.edu/kenneth-roberts

Roberts says:

“The victory of Nicolás Maduro's ruling party in Venezuela's congressional elections does little to resolve the country's political gridlock or move Venezuela in a more democratic direction. 

“Nevertheless, it is a clear indication of the failure of the Trump administration's efforts to push Maduro from power and prop up opposition leader Juan Guaidó as a viable political alternative. Venezuela's ongoing political, economic and humanitarian crisis will thus land on the plate of the incoming Biden administration, which will face a number of key strategic choices for dealing with the country and the broader Latin American region.”

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law U.S. Foreign Relations U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Foreign Affairs Foreign Policy Venezuela Nicolas Maduro Juan Guaido

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5704
Released: 8-Dec-2020 5:25 PM EST
FSU experts available to comment on first female vice president of the United States
 Florida State University

By: Bill Wellock | Published: December 8, 2020 | 4:22 pm | SHARE: When she is sworn in next month, Kamala Harris will become the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States.Harris has a long political career, having served as district attorney of San Francisco, attorney general of California and a U.S. senator before this position.

Comment
Released: 8-Dec-2020 10:15 AM EST
2020 New Jersey County Report Card from CAWP
 Rutgers University-New Brunswick

Mercer and Union counties lead New Jersey in an overall ranking of women's political representation based on an average of women's representation on local councils, mayoralties, and commissionerships (formerly freeholders), according to data compiled by the Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), a unit of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

Comment
Released: 7-Dec-2020 2:05 PM EST
Whether or Not They Used Federal Payroll Loans, Firms’ Value Increased
Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

A new National Bureau of Economics Research study examines some of the effects of the $659 billion federal Payroll Protection Program, a central piece of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress last March.

Comment
Released: 7-Dec-2020 12:30 PM EST
Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure
 Cornell University

Released: 7-Dec-2020 8:05 AM EST
Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.
 Middle Tennessee State University

Comment
Newswise: 250647_web.jpg
Released: 4-Dec-2020 4:05 PM EST
For nationalistic regimes, similar COVID-19 policies are the sincerest form of flattery
 University of Texas at Arlington

Analysis from a University of Texas at Arlington assistant professor of public policy suggests that nationalistic governments around the globe are more likely to copy other nationalistic governments in responding to the current pandemic.

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 10:30 AM EST
BIDMC researchers define immune system’s requirements for protection against COVID-19
Beth Israel Lahey Health

In a new paper in the journal Nature, BIDMC researchers shed light on the role of antibodies and immune cells in protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in rhesus macaques.

Comment
Released: 4-Dec-2020 9:00 AM EST
Conference on Corporations and Democracy
 Stanford Graduate School of Business

Corporations do not vote in elections, but their impact on democratic societies is immense.

Comment
Newswise: Pediatric ER Saw Steep Drop in Asthma Visits During Spring COVID-19 Lockdown
1-Dec-2020 8:00 AM EST
Pediatric ER Saw Steep Drop in Asthma Visits During Spring COVID-19 Lockdown
 American Thoracic Society (ATS)

A new study published online in the Annals of the American Thoracic Society discusses a steep drop off from prior years in asthma-related emergency department (ED) visits at Boston Children’s Hospital during the spring 2020 COVID-19 surge and lockdown.

Comment
Newswise: Experts available to speak about COVID’s impact on those with substance use disorder this holiday season
Released: 3-Dec-2020 5:05 PM EST
Experts available to speak about COVID’s impact on those with substance use disorder this holiday season
 Indiana University

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5704

Politics Experts on Newswise

Maduro election victory a clear sign of Trump's failure

...
2020-12-07 12:30:00

Dec. 15 marks the 229th anniversary of the Bill of Rights ratification. @FreeSpeechMTSU @kenpaulson1 reminds us what we’re celebrating.

...
2020-12-07 08:05:24

Blocking Chinese firms from U.S. markets is ‘too blunt a tool’

...
2020-12-03 11:40:20

Bitter economics, lofty promises underpin farmers protests in India

...
2020-12-03 11:30:56

Court strikes down 'wealth test' immigration rule

...
2020-12-03 10:00:51

'Puzzling' politics in Israel as dissolution looms

...
2020-12-02 15:20:02

@MTSU Constitutional Scholar John Vile breaks down Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo

...
2020-12-01 19:15:49

After targeting king’s legitimacy, Thai protest hits at his wealth

...
2020-11-23 11:35:12

A Native American Secretary of the Interior would be a ‘game-changer,’ expert says

...
2020-11-23 09:50:19

UW expert on the 2020 census: deadlines, politics and what may come next

...
2020-11-19 17:15:37

Biden administration vs. COVID-19: U-M experts can discuss

University of Michigan epidemiologists are available to discuss the challenges President-elect Joe Biden’s a...
2020-11-19 16:55:43

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

Hong Kong resignations may end one country, two systems

...
2020-11-11 14:25:26

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

...
2020-11-11 12:40:27

Rutgers Pollster Discusses Presidential Election, Polling, Polarization

...
2020-11-11 11:45:41

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

close
1.52198