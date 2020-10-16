Breaking News
Cedars-Sinai

Mail-Order Prescriptions Delayed? Here’s What to Do

A Cedars-Sinai Clinical Pharmacist Advises Patients on Ensuring They Have the Medicines They Need
16-Oct-2020 4:50 PM EDT, by Cedars-Sinai contact patient services
favorite_border

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 16, 2020) -- Receiving mail-order prescriptions on time is critical during the ongoing pandemic, as older adults and people with chronic conditions are avoiding leaving their homes.

That was the focus of recent hearings in the U.S. Senate after two senators said their investigation found that average delivery times for prescription drugs recently increased 18% to 32% percent. And delays aren't just a matter of convenience. Many medications are temperature sensitive and patients may require them immediately.

"This is a critical issue for patients whose health depends on these medications," said Nicha Tantipinichwong, PharmD, a clinical geriatric pharmacist at Cedars-Sinai.

So, what can patients do to ensure they have the medications they need?

"My top recommendation is to order your refills early," said Tantipinichwong. "Now is not the time to wait until the very last minute. If you know you will need a refill, place the order a minimum of two weeks early."

When patients refill a prescription online, they should pay attention if they get a message that the Postal Service is experiencing delays, Tantipinichwong said. Then patients can decide if they want to pay extra to use a different shipping method or receive next-day delivery.

"There may be a slightly higher cost associated with these shipping services, but it may bring you greater peace of mind," she said.

But even if you order in advance or pay for an alternative shipping method, there still can be hiccups with your delivery. That is where support from your local pharmacy can come in, Tantipinichwong said.

"Your local pharmacy and pharmacist are here to advocate on your behalf," Tantipinichwong said. "There are many ways they can jump in to ensure you get the medications you need."

One of the ways a pharmacist can advocate is by offering a temporary fill, or a bridge prescription. A bridge prescription is an order for a limited supply of medication – usually enough for 15 to 30 days – that will cover your needs until your original prescription arrives. The local pharmacy may still need a prescription from your doctor’s office, or they can transfer a prescription from the mail-order pharmacy.

To request a bridge prescription, Tantipinichwong says to call your local pharmacy and request an "override mail service." This will allow the local pharmacy to process a temporary refill through your insurance provider.

"It’s our duty to ensure patients receive the best care and service, which includes helping get them the medications they need to remain healthy and well," Tantipinichwong said.

Read more on the Cedars-Sinai Blog: Ask a Pharmacist: Cedars-Sinai's Rita Shane

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Mail-Order Prescriptions Delayed? Here’s What to Do

Credit: Photo by Getty

Caption: Refill your mail-order prescriptions early to make sure you have a steady supply, advises Cedars-Sinai's Nicha Tantipinichwong, PharmD

Newswise: Mail-Order Prescriptions Delayed? Here’s What to Do

Credit:

Caption: Nicha Tantipinichwong, PharmD

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
CHANNELS
Aging Pharmaceuticals U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
Mail Order Prescriptions Prescription Drugs Nicha Tantipinichwong, PharmD Cedars-Sinai

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5612
Released: 16-Oct-2020 7:00 PM EDT
SCOTUS hearings: What Judge Barrett’s confirmation could mean
 Arizona State University (ASU)

ASU law scholars explain the impact the confirmation could have on existing public health, health care and reproductive laws

Comment
Newswise: Mail-Order Prescriptions Delayed? Here’s What to Do
Released: 16-Oct-2020 4:50 PM EDT
Mail-Order Prescriptions Delayed? Here’s What to Do
 Cedars-Sinai

Receiving mail-order prescriptions on time is critical during the ongoing pandemic, as older adults and people with chronic conditions are avoiding leaving their homes.

Released: 16-Oct-2020 3:10 PM EDT
New national poll: Biden leads Trump by 10
 University of Massachusetts, Lowell

Former Vice President Joe Biden has a 10-point lead over President Donald Trump in the contest for the White House in a new national poll of likely voters released today by the UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion.

Comment
Released: 16-Oct-2020 3:10 PM EDT
New York Post Ukraine Story Defies Logic
 Newswise

Unfounded claims and misleading statements earn this New York Post story a rating of False. Several red flags raise doubts about its authenticity, and the allegations have yet to be independently verified and reported.

Comment
Released: 16-Oct-2020 1:40 PM EDT
Trump again erroneously claims that Biden wants to raise taxes on "everybody" including “middle income” people
 Newswise

President Donald Trump participated in a town hall hosted by Savannah Guthrie of NBC News on October 15 in Florida. He claimed that Biden wants to raise taxes on “everybody” including “middle income” people. This is false. Joe Biden has vowed he won’t raise federal income taxes on anyone making under $400,000 a year.

Comment
Released: 16-Oct-2020 12:10 PM EDT
Arrest of general in U.S. boosts AMLO’s fight against corruption
Cornell University

Released: 16-Oct-2020 11:00 AM EDT
Thai protests reach ‘tipping point’, king yet to respond publicly
 Cornell University

Newswise: Expert: 2020 election and the economy
Released: 16-Oct-2020 10:35 AM EDT
Expert: 2020 election and the economy
 Washington University in St. Louis

President Donald Trump has consistently touted the economy’s pre-COVID-19 success and recent rebound as one of his greatest successes as president, if not one of the greatest economies in U.S. history. But how strong is the economy really? And how much of that success can be attributed to the president? Three experts from the Olin Business School at Washington University in St.

Comment
Released: 15-Oct-2020 7:05 PM EDT
Blue Metros, Red States: America’s Suburbs and the New Battleground in Presidential Politics
 University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)

UNLV political experts on swing states, pushing beyond the old blue state-red state model, and a 2020 election where changing suburbs will influence outcomes.

Comment
Released: 15-Oct-2020 5:05 PM EDT
Who’s lying, black hair and politics, and can we be civil in 2020: 7 Election Stories Your Subscribers Will Read
California State University, Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton scholars with expertise in topics ranging from spotting liars, and the art of debate to local ballot propositions, voting security and virtual debates can offer your continued election coverage new angles and depth.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5612

Politics Experts on Newswise

Arrest of general in U.S. boosts AMLO’s fight against corruption

...
2020-10-16 12:10:58

Thai protests reach ‘tipping point’, king yet to respond publicly

...
2020-10-16 11:00:04

Expert: 2020 election and the economy

President Donald Trump has consistently touted the economy’s pre-COVID-19 success and recent rebound as one ...
2020-10-16 10:35:48

Blue Metros, Red States: America’s Suburbs and the New Battleground in Presidential Politics

UNLV political experts on swing states, pushing beyond the old blue state-red state model, and a 2020 election...
2020-10-15 19:05:24

Tips for voting safely during a pandemic

Voting is one of the most important things citizens get to do. University of Chicago Medicine Infectious Disea...
2020-10-15 13:40:02

Expert: Religion and the 2020 election

For decades, evangelical Christian voters — specifically white evangelicals — have been an essential votin...
2020-10-15 10:10:47

Dueling Town Halls; Rutgers Election and Political Experts Available

...
2020-10-15 08:15:47

Writings indicate Barrett is comfortable overturning precedents, such as Roe v. Wade, that have been affirmed over and over, U of R professor says.

...
2020-10-14 14:10:50

Far-right groups expect to disrupt upcoming elections

The recent alleged attempt by anti-government militias to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has put a spot...
2020-10-14 12:45:13

Divisive Dialogue: Why Do We Engage in Virtual Political Talk?

There’s a saying that true friendships stand the test of time. But does that apply to Facebook friendships t...
2020-10-14 12:40:59

Could abortion become illegal in America? With Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation, all signs point to 'yes'

...
2020-10-13 15:35:31

EU building renovations plan ‘bold’ example of green recovery

...
2020-10-13 08:55:46

Civil or At War? Mail-In Voting and the 2020 Election

Abraham Lincoln. The country’s 16th president is known for many things: Signing the Emancipation Proclamatio...
2020-10-12 13:25:52

Ban on Nigeria rogue police unit may not end abuses

...
2020-10-12 12:40:00

Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Hearing: Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss

...
2020-10-12 10:25:08

Rutgers Experts Urge Ban of Menthol Cigarettes Nationwide

Rutgers experts discuss why actions at the state and federal level need to be taken to ban menthol-flavored to...
2020-10-09 14:30:57

Third Party Candidates and the 2020 Election: UNLV Expert Available

For months, two names — presidential candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden — have consistently dominated n...
2020-10-09 11:30:02

New Legislation for 25th Amendment Commission, Rutgers Senate Expert Available to Discuss

...
2020-10-09 11:20:34

Rutgers Political Scientist Available to Discuss Conspiracy to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

...
2020-10-08 17:25:12

WashU Expert: Forget plexiglass, debaters just need 4.5 feet, smart airflow

Two people, facing each other, talking — let’s call it “excitedly” — are probably the most important...
2020-10-08 14:45:29

Threats to U.S. election security are coming from the incumbent government, UW political scientist says

...
2020-10-08 14:35:40

Constitutional Law Professor Available to Discuss 25th Amendment

...
2020-10-08 14:20:01

close
1.21181