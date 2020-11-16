Breaking News
Florida State University

Making the Best Decision: Math Shows Diverse Thinkers Equal Better Results

16-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST, by Florida State University
favorite_border

 

Newswise — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. –  Whether it is ants forming a trail or individuals crossing the street, the exchange of information is key in making everyday decisions. But new Florida State University research shows that the group decision-making process may work best when members process information a bit differently.  

Bhargav Karamched, assistant professor of mathematics, and a team of researchers published a new study today that tackles how groups make decisions and the dynamics that make for fast and accurate decision making. He found that networks that consisted of both impulsive and deliberate individuals made, on average, quicker and better decisions than a group with homogenous thinkers. 

“In groups with impulsive and deliberate individuals, the first decision is made quickly by an impulsive individual who needs little evidence to make a choice,” Karamched said. “But, even when wrong, this fast decision can reveal the correct options to everyone else. This is not the case in homogenous groups.”  

The paper is published in Physical Review Letters.  

Researchers noted in the paper that the exchange of information is crucial in a variety of biological and social functions. But Karamched said although information sharing in networks has been studied quite a bit, very little work has been done on how individuals in a network should integrate information from their peers with their own private evidence accumulation. Most of the studies, both theoretical and experimental, have focused on how isolated individuals optimally gather evidence to make a choice.  

“This work was motivated by that,” Karamched said. “How should individuals optimally accumulate evidence they see for themselves with evidence they obtain from their peers to make the best possible decisions?”  

Krešimir Josić, Moores Professor of Mathematics, Biology and Biochemistry at the University of Houston and senior author of the study, noted that the process works best when individuals in a group make the most of their varied backgrounds to collect the necessary materials and knowledge to make a final decision.  

“Collective social decision making is valuable if all individuals have access to different types of information,” Josić said. 

Karamched used mathematical modeling to reach his conclusion but said there is plenty of room for follow-up research.  

Karamched said that his model assumes that evidence accrued by one individual is independent of evidence collected by another member of the group. If a group of individuals is trying to make a decision based on information that is available to everyone, additional modeling would need to account for how correlations in the information affects collective decision-making.   

“For example, to choose between voting Republican or Democrat in an election, the information available to everyone is common and not specifically made for one individual,” he said. “Including correlations will require developing novel techniques to analyze models we develop.” 

Other contributors to this study are Megan Stickler and William Ott from the University of Houston, as well as Benjamin Lindner from the Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience in Germany and Zachary Kilpatrick from the University of Colorado Boulder. 

This work was supported by the National Science Foundation.  

###

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Physical Review Letters

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Cognition and Learning U.S. Politics All Journal News
KEYWORDS
Mathematics Social Networks Decision Making
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Politics News Source
Filters close

Showing results

110 of 5670
Released: 17-Nov-2020 1:30 PM EST
Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?
Cornell University

Released: 16-Nov-2020 3:15 PM EST
Presidential Ousting Atypical Even in Turbulent, Corruption-Plagued Peru
 Cornell University

Newswise: Making the Best Decision: Math Shows Diverse Thinkers Equal Better Results
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
Making the Best Decision: Math Shows Diverse Thinkers Equal Better Results
 Florida State University

A Florida State University researcher published a new study today that tackles how groups make decisions and the dynamics that make for fast and accurate decision making. He found that networks that consisted of both impulsive and deliberate individuals made, on average, quicker and better decisions than a group with homogenous thinkers.

Comment
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:05 PM EST
Amid New COVID-19 Surge, PPE Must Be Top Priority Says Critical Care Societies Collaborative
American Thoracic Society (ATS)

In response to the reports of COVID-19 surges around the country, the Critical Care Societies Collaborative, comprising the American Association of Critical‐Care Nurses, American College of Chest Physicians, the American Thoracic Society and the Society of Critical Care Medicine, released the following statement:

Comment
Newswise: IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden
Released: 16-Nov-2020 2:05 PM EST
IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden
 Indiana University

Comment
Released: 16-Nov-2020 12:30 PM EST
The GovLab at NYU Tandon releases recommendations for data-driven response to COVID-19
 New York University

The Governance Lab at NYU Tandon, with the support of the Henry Luce Foundation, today released guidance to inform decision-making in the responsible re-use of data to address COVID-19. The findings, recommendations, and a new Responsible Data Re-Use framework stem from The Data Assembly initiative.

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 6:05 PM EST
American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests
 American University

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 4:25 PM EST
Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win
 University of Delaware

Comment
Released: 13-Nov-2020 2:55 PM EST
What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?
Rutgers University-New Brunswick

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust and actionable steps that will help the United States end the pandemic, according to Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

Comment
Newswise: Increase in Early-Stage Cancer Diagnoses Tied to ACA’s Medicaid Expansion, Pitt Study Finds
10-Nov-2020 10:15 AM EST
Increase in Early-Stage Cancer Diagnoses Tied to ACA’s Medicaid Expansion, Pitt Study Finds
 Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

The study showed that health insurance expansions increased early-stage cancer diagnoses, while rates of late-stage cancer decreased.

Comment

Showing results

110 of 5670

Politics Experts on Newswise

Facebook, Twitter face Senate: will they stop fake-news avalanche?

...
2020-11-17 13:30:53

Presidential ousting atypical even in turbulent, corruption-plagued Peru

...
2020-11-16 15:15:34

IU experts available to comment on economic challenges facing President-elect Biden

...
2020-11-16 14:05:08

American University Experts Available to Comment on Far-Right Extremism, Militias and 2020 Election Protests

...
2020-11-13 18:05:53

Voter turnout just one of many contributions by Black Americans that led to Biden win

...
2020-11-13 16:25:40

What Does President-Elect Biden’s COVID-19 Taskforce Mean for the Pandemic?

President-elect Joe Biden’s Plan to Combat COVID-19 and Prepare for Future Global Threats lays out robust an...
2020-11-13 14:55:08

Hong Kong resignations may end one country, two systems

...
2020-11-11 14:25:26

Rutgers Expert Available to Discuss Supreme Court’s Hearing of Obamacare

...
2020-11-11 12:40:27

Rutgers Pollster Discusses Presidential Election, Polling, Polarization

...
2020-11-11 11:45:41

Presidential Transition: Rutgers Political & Issue-Based Experts Available

...
2020-11-10 15:55:06

Why are US drug prices so high? What should a presidential policy to lower drug costs include?

The high price of prescription drugs is an important issue for voters, and in the past 50 years, Congress and ...
2020-11-10 13:55:17

Biden focuses on health care, but pharma firms have upper hand

...
2020-11-10 13:30:25

Complexity scientists developed a toolkit to detect 'fingerprints' of election fraud

...
2020-11-10 12:50:13

What’s at stake in the Supreme Court’s ACA case? A quick explainer

Though the election and pandemic have eclipsed it in the news, there’s another event unfolding that could af...
2020-11-10 08:05:24

Expert: Misinformation about the election is ubiquitous. Here’s how to avoid spreading it

...
2020-11-09 17:15:50

Experts available to comment on the historic election of Kamala Harris as vice president

...
2020-11-09 15:45:58

Legal challenge to Affordable Care Act threatens women's reproductive health care

The Affordable Care Act has improved women's reproductive health care, but a looming legal challenge threatens...
2020-11-09 15:45:05

If COVID-19 can’t foster political unity, what can?

...
2020-11-09 13:55:38

Biden faces tough choices in taking bold executive action

...
2020-11-09 10:15:36

"Presidential Winners & Losers: Words of Victory & Concession" author John Vile provides perspective on how candidates deal with election outcomes.

...
2020-11-06 18:00:28

NSU Home to Nationally Renowned Elections Expert - Can Provide Insight into 2020 Presidential Election

...
2020-11-06 13:55:43

Making American Protest Policing Better: If We Could Turn Back Time

An essay by Stanford Graduate School of Business faculty member Sarah Soule and coauthor Christian Davenport,...
2020-11-05 19:05:18

close
1.94153