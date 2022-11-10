Newswise — As the 2022 midterms come to a close, election results can be a significant source of stress for many.

Dr. Suzana Flores, a psychologist at Ochsner Health, can discuss best practices for managing post-election stress, from limiting your ‘doom-scrolling’ to maintaining your daily routines as much as possible.

Dr. Flores is a licensed clinical psychologist with over ten years experience. A social-media expert and commentator, Dr. Flores is sought after as a speaker and author on national and international newscasts, podcasts, radio shows.

Dr. Flores holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Argosy University and a Master in Counseling Psychology from Loyola University Chicago. Before working in private practice, she served as Lead Clinician at Carolinas Healthcare System, the Director of Counseling at The Illinois Institute of Art, and as Adjunct Professor at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.